Grambling State announces Grand Opening of Chick-Fil-A and Firehouse Subs

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University announced Tuesday Firehouse Subs and Chick-fil-a will open on Monday, February 17, 2020 in the Tiger Express food court.

“We are all very excited to provide the exact dining experience that our students have asked for,” said Grambling State President Rick Gallot.

Newly completed renovations to the student union food court are part of the University’s five-year partnership with SodexoMAGIC, which has already added Pizza Hut and Steak & Shake to student dining options.

Grambling State’s campus will receive $6.7 million in facility updates that include a full-scale renovation of McCall Dining Hall during the Summer of 2020 and the addition of a campus Starbucks planned for a 2021 opening.

“These improvements have a direct impact on the economic development for the institution and the Grambling community,” said Sheilah Faucette, Senior Associate Vice President for Finance and Operations of Grambling State University.

