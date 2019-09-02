Grambling State Tigers look ahead to Louisiana Tech on Saturday

If you look at the stat sheet from Saturday’s 31-9 loss to ULM you’d know the game was a lot more competitive than the score. The Warhawks had just three more first downs than the Tigers. The difference in the game was simply ULM cashed in on scoring opportunities and GSU didn’t. Coach Fobbs says while they can’t dwell on the past they’ll need to cash in scoring opportunities this Saturday if they want to pull off the upset against Louisiana Tech.

Coach Fobbs said, “They’re a really good program, another program where we’re at a disadvantage situation. There’s a lot of hurdles that we have to jump in order to get it back to even in order to have an opportunity. It’s the same kind of game and I’m echoing the same kind of speech I spoke last week, there’s a lot of things we have to overcome to get it back to even. Then once we get it back to even we have to chip away at some things to put ourselves in a position to have a chance to win.”

The Tigers and Louisiana Tech have played just one time ever back in 2010. A 20-6 win by the Bulldogs.