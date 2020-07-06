Grambling State University announces fall plans and phased return to campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University has announced a hybrid plan for the fall 2020 semester.

Grambling State’s Fall semester is set to begin on August 10 and end on November 25. The majority of classes will be taught in a hybrid manner, including online and face-to-face instruction.

“We’ve been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and meeting regularly to consider all aspects of student, faculty and staff needs,” said President Rick Gallot. “Even though every feasible campus adjustment has been made to help everyone stay safe, with the recent surge in cases, it’s clear that we must remain flexible in our Fall planning.”

In addition to mandatory temperature scans at each building entrance, masks must be worn in all university buildings and offices, excluding private bedroom spaces in residence halls, and appropriate social distancing must be respected.

Access to Grambling State’s campus will be limited to faculty, staff, students, and a limited number of approved visitors.

University personnel will begin their phased return to campus on July 13, adhering to new safety policies.

New campus policies require faculty and staff to wear masks on campus and have their temperatures checked each morning before reporting to their respective work spaces.

“The phased approach will help everyone become familiar with the newly implemented safety procedures and develop a sense of normalcy around campus operations,” said Lori Williams, GSU’s Associate VP for Operations/Chief Human Resources Officer. “By the time students arrive, we can focus our attention on getting them acquainted with new safety procedures.”

In the event that the current surge of COVID-19 infections increases in the coming weeks, adjustments to the Fall 2020 plans may be necessary.

Students and families can click here for more information.

