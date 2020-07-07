Grambling State University awarded more than $3M in student CARES Act Relief

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University has awarded $3,006,600 in CARES Act grants to students.

GSU says the grants are for students who have experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any eligible student can apply for the CARES grant for summer session II on July 15 on the online student portal.

Applications are open for one day only July 15 from 12 a.m. through 11:59 p.m.

