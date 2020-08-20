Grambling State University partners with new academic video platform for virtual learning

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University announced a new pandemic-proof learning initiative Thursday to provide faculty and students with engaging, active learning experiences regardless of whether they are in-person or remote.

According to GSU, as part of its hybrid learning plan for the fall semester, the university is partnering with Echo360 — the award-winning video platform designed specifically for higher education — to enable faculty to easily record, stream, and share video content, and provide students with tools to engage more deeply with their course material.

“During an uncertain academic year, our community will need to navigate new types of challenges whether they are taking classes in-person, online, or both,” said Eldrie B. Hamilton at Grambling State University.

“While classes will have different formats, we want to ensure that our students and faculty have the best possible teaching and learning experience regardless of how the instruction is taking place. By partnering with Echo360, we can provide our students with a platform specifically designed for education that will create active learning moments in the classroom and beyond.”

With the adoption of the Echo360 platform, Grambling State says students will have access to features and tools to facilitate active learning experiences that improve student outcomes. As students participate in class — whether virtually or in-person — and watch recorded learning content, they can notify instructors that a specific moment is confusing, share questions and discuss course content with their peers, take notes time-synched to the lecture, and respond to quizzes and polls to provide immediate opportunities to test their knowledge.

With the Echo360 platform’s Universal Capture tool, Grambling State faculty can use a single application and interface for recording the screen of their personal device, as well as for scheduled and on-demand lecture capture, regardless of whether they use a Windows or Mac device. Additionally, they can use the platform’s analytics to better understand how students interact with course content and identify students that may be struggling and at risk of falling behind.

“When discussing colleges and universities’ COVID-19 responses, it’s understandable — and often appropriate — to focus entirely on online learning,” said Fred Singer, CEO of Echo360.

“However, we can’t allow ourselves to overlook the experience of students enrolled in hybrid and in-person courses, and try to solve the new problems posed by COVID-19 with old solutions.”

“Institutions that can offer in-person or hybrid courses in the coming fall and spring semester should look to Grambling State as a model of a university that is using technology to enhance the experience of all students whether they are in-person, hybrid, or online students.”

Grambling State students, administrators, and faculty will have access to the Echo360 platform in August 2020.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.