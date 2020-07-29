Grambling State University receives over $3.1M in CARES Act relief for students

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University says they have been awarded $3,128,200 in CARES Act grants to students who have experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another opportunity remains for Grambling State University students to apply for CARES Act grants during the Fall 2020 semester. GSU says over 3,700 students were eligible for the relief funding, which was signed into law on March 27.

According to GSU, eligible students can apply for CARES grant funding for Fall 2020 starting September 15 in the online student portal. Eligible students enrolled with six or more credit hours will receive a $125.00 grant.

Applications are open from September 15 to September 20, from 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. Funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress provides financial support to qualifying students.

More on Grambling State’s coronavirus prevention and response can be found here.

