GSU awarded major grant to support economic development

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –– Grambling State University has received a major grant to support economic development in six parishes including Bossier and Caddo.

GSU and the Grambling State University Foundation were recently awarded a $500,000 Economic Development Administration grant to support redevelopment and revitalization.

The project, projected to cost $625,000, will involve establishing steps to recovery following a natural disaster.

Vice President for Advancement Research and Economic Development Marc Newman said, “This EDA opportunity is a great example of the partnership between Grambling State University and the Grambling University Foundation. Funding will not only impact the campus but the greater community as a whole. We appreciate EDA for their support.”

Dr. Bobby Burkes, who will lead the project, says, “the EDA grant will allow Grambling State University to significantly impact the identification and development of business and industrial centers for the Grambling local and regional area. Business and industrial developmental strategies that are novel to this community will increase the economic outlook, capability, and status of the Grambling community and the North Central Louisiana Region at large.”

According to the grant proposal, the study will serve as a road map to foster innovation and economic resiliency that will directly impact the following parishes: Lincoln, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, and Webster.

Once completed, the project will promote community resilience and mitigate the effects of future natural disasters within designated Opportunity Zones, which will help strengthen the regional economy.

EDA grants are awarded through a competitive process based upon the application’s merit, the applicant’s eligibility, and the availability of funds. More information on EDA’s grant process and investment process can be found at www.eda.gov.

To work with Grambling State University and the Grambling State University Foundation on an economic development project, contact Marc Newman, newmanm@gram.edu.