GSU & NSU set to play in 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. – (KTAL/KMSS) – Independence Stadium could play host to a football game between Grambling and Northwestern in 2022.

Both are universities are working on a deal to play in Shreveport in 2022.

No terms have been worked out as of yet, but both programs have said they have a verbal agreement in place for week 2 of that 2022 season.

The teams split a home-and-home series in 2017 and 2018.

