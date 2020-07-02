GSU’s Fobbs says athletes shouldn’t be on campus yet

Last week Grambling State football coach Broderick Fobbs put out a tweet talking about the spike in COVID-19 cases and college football workouts.

If we care about these student-athletes as people, workouts need to stop. Too many players are receiving positive test!!! Remember this is someone’s child. — Broderick Fobbs (@GSUCoachFobbs) June 18, 2020

Fobbs said, “If we care about these student athletes as people, workouts need to stop.

Too many players are receiving positive tests. Remember this is someone’s child.”

NBC 6 Sports Director Tim Owens sat down to talk with coach Fobbs on how the Tigers are working through the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Fobbs said, “No matter how big of a competitor you are, and how bad you want to win, nothing is more important than human life.”

While many programs around college football are holding voluntary workouts on campus right now, Grambling still hasn’t brought it’s players back to campus.

Fobbs said, “I always want to focus on, am I making the right decision if I’m a parent. If I’m the parent of this young man, would I want my son in that particular situation or would I want my assistant coach in that type situation. All of us are in danger when you really look at it. That’s why I put that message out. I just wanted everyone to refocus on, hey lets look at this thing, this is someone’s child.”