HBCU queens go head-to-head supporting opposite sides of 46-year rivalry

GRAMBLING, La (KTAL/KMSS)– Two best friends will be on opposite sides of the Bayou Classic field for the 46th annual competition on Nov. 30.

Miss Southern A&M University, Alacia Brew, and Miss Grambling State University, Rickenzie Johnikin have been best friends since 2005 according to a Grambling State University press release.

They met in their hometown of Farmerville, Louisiana, continuing their friendship through attendance at Union Parish High School. The girls participated in many activities together, including cheerleading, UACT, National Honor Society and more before graduating in 2016 and enrolling in their respective ideal Universities.

“The Bayou Classic is such an important tradition in HBCU culture,” said Johnikin, junior Mass Communications major. “Alacia and I always dreamed of being leaders at our respective Universities and I’m proud that together we represent two of the greatest institutions in the state.”

Brew and Johnikin, sisters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., were inspired by their father’s passions for historically black colleges and universities and chose to pursue higher education at institutions with historically significant cultures.

According to the release, being on opposite sides of a traditional HBCU face-off is only part of the adventure in their lifelong friendship and pursuit of success.

“To experience the legacy of the Bayou Classic with my best friend as Queen beside me is surreal,” said Brew, senior Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology. “Rickenzie and I are honored to contribute and hope to make a lasting impression for both of our Universities.”

GSU says this year’s Classic welcomes Sheryl Underwood, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the Pack Rat Foundation for Education, as a Celebrity Ambassador. Her foundation is currently raising money to support HBCUs and students who, like Brew and Johnikin, are committed to pursuing higher education.