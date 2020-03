BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Heads up Tiger baseball fans!

The LSU-Grambling baseball game has been canceled due to the high probability of severe weather.

The makeup date for this game is Monday, April 13.

The game on the 13th is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Lsusports.net reminds fans to bring their Game 10 ticket to the game on April 13.