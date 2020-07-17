MEAC suspends fall sports indefinitely; GSU football opener canceled

MEAC/SWAC Challenge and Celebration Bowl have been cancelled after the MEAC’s decision to suspend fall sports.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Citing rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has indefinitely suspended fall sports.

The news comes less than two months before South Carolina State was set to open their season in Georgia against Grambling State for the MEAC/SWAC Challenge. That game is now officially cancelled, as is the Celebration Bowl, which pits the winners of both conferences in a bowl game at the end of the season.

“Part of our responsibility is to ensure the mental and physical health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is paramount. It is imperative that everyone recognize that is our first and foremost responsibility,” said MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas in a prepared statement.

HBCU Gameday first reported the MEAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors’ decision.

A spring season hasn’t been ruled out entirely by the MEAC, but would have a number of hurdles to climb before becoming a reality, including scheduling availability and player eligibility.

Grambling State is now set to open their season a week later on September 12 at South Alabama.