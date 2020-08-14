Security measures increased after shooting on Grambling State University’s campus

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New security measures are being put in place on Grambling State University’s campus after a shooting overnight injured on person.

The person injured was not a GSU student and those injuries are not considered life threatening.

According to the university, the shooting happened Thursday night at 10 p.m. between Pinchback and Douglass Halls.

University police were immediately on the scene, and a shelter-in-place order was issued for students via the emergency alert system.

“We are grateful that no students were injured during this incident,” says Grambling State President Rick Gallot. “Campus safety is our first priority. We have taken immediate additional steps to protect our students. These enhanced measures include increased security, access control [mechanisms, stations, check points, etc.], and the immediate implementation of a 10 p.m. curfew until further notice.”

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call police at (318) 274-2222.

Students in need of counseling services may contact the University Counseling Center at (318) 274-3277.

