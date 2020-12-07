SNSB G-Men Nation Spotlight: Coach’s Corner with Grambling Women’s Basketball Head Coach Freddie Murray

GRAMBLING, La (KTAL/KMSS) – We’re only two weeks into their season and the Grambling Women’s Basketball team has already felt the effects of Covid-19 on sports in 2020, losing their home opener because of an outbreak at Northwestern State. Head Coach of the Lady Tigers Freddie Murray said that adjusting to the unknown is just part of coaching in 2020.

EmmaKate Few | NBC 6 Sports

You started the season off against Florida and Louisiana Tech, obviously some tough matchups there. You’re coming up on two more tough matchups next week, so what did you see from your team in those early matchups that you were impressed by? What are the biggest things that stood out to improve on?

Freddie Murray | Head Coach | Grambling Women’s Basketball

I mean as you know right now, Covid is probably going to be the toughest opponent this year. You know, there are games being cancelled every day. Going into the Florida game we had lost a lot of practice time because of one positive case. They put us out for 14 days so going into that Florida game, you can’t go play a Power 5 opponent and really only have four days leading up to it to prepare because you lost 14 days. It was tough, we can back and played better basketball the other night against LA Tech. We made some mistakes down the stretch that kind of cost us but we were really pleased with the effort. We should be playing much better as we move along because, like I said, right now Covid is winning. The NCAA has put a lot of things in place where you can play a maximum of 25/26 games and down to a minimum of 13 games so they have actually built that in there wherein order to be NCAA eligible and make it to post-season play… 13 is the minimum games that you can play.

EmmaKate Few | NBC 6 Sports

Lets talk about some of those standout players in that Tech game, obviously that was a much better performance by everyone than the first game of the season. Alexis Holt, a senior, scored 17 points. Obviously she probably brings a lot of leadership to the team as a senior leader. How have you seen her improve over the year and what does she do that is special?

Freddie Murray | Head Coach | Grambling Women’s Basketball

She’s a coach’s dream. She’s one of those players that ever coach dreams of having. One that stays late in the gym, puts the work in, never complains. We count on her a lot because she plays a lot of positions for us so she was a bright spot for us along with possibly Candice Parramore. She’s been playing pretty good going into her junior year. Some of the other players, we have a really great group of Freshman that have come in. They are a great group who are really going to carry the torch once these Seniors move on and you’re going to see a lot from them going into the season. They are going to grow up quick and we’re going to lean on them heavily. We are going to throw them under fire early and see what happens.

EmmaKate Few | NBC 6 Sports

Speaking of bringing in talent, you guys just had Early Signing Day and have three early signees coming that way. Talk to me about some of those players and what we have to look forward to from then down the road?

Freddie Murray | Head Coach | Grambling Women’s Basketball

Marissa Tell is going to be a great young lady. She’s from right down the road in Haynesville. She’s going to come in and be one of those guards and wings that falls into the line of guards that we have had over the last four years. Colbi Maples is coming from Arkansas, she’s going to be a dynamic combo Guard who can score. Victoria Eniafe is coming from Washington DC. She’s a rebounding post who brings a lot of physicality to the game. We’re probably going to wind up bringing another player on in the late signing period. The thing about us is we never really want to rebuild, we always want to reload and so that’s always been our motto. To just continue bringing in players that you an bring in and keep the success going from year to year.

EmmaKate Few | NBC 6 Sports

Last year was a weird year in terms of y’all’s record. You are obviously known to be a strong program but a little bit of a rough year. What are the goals going into this season? Lessons learned last year, players you have seen develop, etc.?

Freddie Murray | Head Coach | Grambling Women’s Basketball

Some of the coaches in the Conference like to joke with me and say, ‘well Freddie you can’t win every year. You know you have been winning every since you stepped on campus.’ Yeah, so last year was a rebuilding year for us. Like I said we lost about 95%- 98% of our production so you don’t lose that and then come right back and continue to be successful the next year. We have only been together about a month and a half now, so chemistry doesn’t happen over night. We’re going to continue to get better and get back to playing a great brand of basketball. This team is driven, they took the bumps and the punches last year and they are ready to get on the winning track again. I think we are going to start that pretty soon.