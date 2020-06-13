SU Athletics Director: Bayou Classic 2020 won’t be played in NOLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The 2020 Bayou Classic won’t be played in New Orleans this year, that’s according to Southern University Athletics Director Roman Banks.

Banks revealed that information Friday during a Southern University System Board of Supervisors meeting.

Banks said there will be a Bayou Classic this year and it could be played at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.

Banks said two other locations could be a Mumford Stadium on Southern’s campus or Tiger Stadium at LSU.

Banks speaks about the changes at the 2:27:00 mark in this video.

Organizers of the Bayou Classic have yet to comment.

