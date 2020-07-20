SWAC announces football, fall sports postponed due to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the Southwestern Athletic Conference to postpone fall sports, including football.

The fall sports impacted also include men’s and women’s cross country, soccer and volleyball, as well as the SWAC championships.

The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors felt this action was necessary out of growing concern for the health, safety and well-being both mentally and physically of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, team staff, campus faculty, fans and supporters.

“These decisions would be more difficult if it weren’t so clear what’s in the best interest of public safety,” said Grambling State University President Rick Gallot. “Current medical science indicates that if the proper precautions are taken by entities like ours, surge in cases will slow down. We have a responsibility to act as preventers and protectors of those we serve.”

The conference has started the process of formalizing plans to conduct a competitive schedule for the fall sports during the 2021 spring semester.

According to a release from Grambling State Universityt, fall sports teams and student-athletes will have the opportunity to attend classes and practices in preparation for a spring 2021 competitive schedule upon return to campus.

There have been no final decisions made regarding the schedules for the league’s winter and spring sports.

“None of us could have predicted that we would be forced to make this decision, but we are determined to make the best out of the situation for the sake of our student-athletes and fans,” said Dr. David Ponton. “We will continue working with SWAC leadership to ensure the health and safety of our student athletes comes first.”

Additional details regarding the rescheduling of contests and championships will be released at a later date, including information about the SWAC football championship.

