SWAC officials to meet Monday to discuss fate of fall sports

SWAC Council of Presidents will meet with SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland to discuss the future of fall sports in 2020.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State confirmed today that the Southwestern Athletic Conference Council of Presidents will be meeting Monday to discuss the future of fall sports for the upcoming season.

Brett McMurphy tweeted earlier today that sources had told Stadium that an announcement of the cancellation of fall sports would be coming from the SWAC on Monday.

Southwestern Athletic Conference will announce Monday it is canceling fall sports, sources told @Stadium. SWAC is latest FCS league that won’t play football in the fall — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 17, 2020

Charles McClelland, SWAC Commissioner, called the report “inaccurate and premature” in an interview with KTVE Sports.

“We do not want to rush to judgement. We do not want to make any arbitrary decisions. We want all of the data, all of the medical data, all of the anecdotal data that we need to have to make a proper decision and that’s ultimately what we’re gonna do,” says McClelland.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reached out to McClelland as well, and while McClelland denied the report, acknowledged that there a variety of factors at play that could put the season in jeopardy.

SWAC presidents are meeting Monday to determine a course for the season.



Could some schools – that have the resources – play whiles others don't?



McClelland: "I'd like for us as a conference to be on the same page. It's part of the conversation we're going to have." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 17, 2020

Grambling State released a statement this afternoon clarifying a final decision has not been made: