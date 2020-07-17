SWAC officials to meet Monday to discuss fate of fall sports

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State confirmed today that the Southwestern Athletic Conference Council of Presidents will be meeting Monday to discuss the future of fall sports for the upcoming season.
Brett McMurphy tweeted earlier today that sources had told Stadium that an announcement of the cancellation of fall sports would be coming from the SWAC on Monday.
Charles McClelland, SWAC Commissioner, called the report “inaccurate and premature” in an interview with KTVE Sports.
“We do not want to rush to judgement. We do not want to make any arbitrary decisions. We want all of the data, all of the medical data, all of the anecdotal data that we need to have to make a proper decision and that’s ultimately what we’re gonna do,” says McClelland.
Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reached out to McClelland as well, and while McClelland denied the report, acknowledged that there a variety of factors at play that could put the season in jeopardy.
Grambling State released a statement this afternoon clarifying a final decision has not been made:
|“Grambling State University has not released any decisions concerning our Fall 2020 sports schedule. The SWAC Council of Presidents have a scheduled meeting with our SWAC Commissioner on Monday, July 20, to continue discussions about fall sports. There has not been an official vote to cancel or to maintain the current fall sports schedule.
The Council of Presidents and Commissioner McClelland will put the health and safety of our student-athletes and fans at the forefront of all decisions. More information is forthcoming.”