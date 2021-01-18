GSU Tiger Marching Band to participate in virtual inauguration event

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The world-famous Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band will be featured in festivities celebrating the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Entitled “We Are One,” the virtual event is the latest addition to the schedule of activities planned by the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

The GSU Tiger Marching Band also has performed at the inaugurations for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and President Bill Clinton once traveled to Grambling State University to perform with the band.

“Even in a pandemic, the World Famed will showcase its talent on a platform that will be seen across the globe,” said Grambling State University President Rick Gallot, Jr. who also played guitar and percussion in the ensemble.

“We are proud that they will be representing the institution for the inauguration of the first HBCU graduate to serve as Vice President of the United States of America.”

The band, which was started in 1926 by then Grambling College President Ralph Waldo Emerson Jones, performed in more super bowls than any other college or university to date.

Known recently for their performance with Beyoncé at Coachella, the more than 250-piece ensemble has traveled internationally, made appearances in advertising campaigns for multiple national brands, and was among the bands shown in Drumline. Frequently labeled, ” The Best in the Land,” the ensemble prides itself on the tradition of molding embryo noisemakers into superb musicians and magnificent marchers.

“I consider it a privilege and an honor to have received the call,” said Dr. Nikole Roebuck, chairperson of the music department and director of bands at Grambling State University. “We don’t take this honor lightly.”

The event will be hosted by Terrance J and will feature a special performance by Tobe Nwigwe, in addition to performances by DJ D-Nice, The O’Jays, Rapsody, Step Afrika, the String Queens, the Texas Southern University Debate Team, and more.

The Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band will be one of seven groups featured in a Battle of the Bands segment. Other schools include the Florida A&M University Marching 100, Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South, Louisiana Leadership Institute All-star Marching Band, South Carolina State University Marching 101, Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, and the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands.

The We Are One event will stream live from 8:00-9:30 PM Eastern at bideninaugural.org/watch and on Urban One, HBCU Grad, NowThis, Revolt TV, The Source, The Shade Room, BET, The Grio TV, Daily Kos, Watch The Yard, Blavity, and on NBC Peacock TV — on The Choice, which is Peacock’s free, exclusive news channel, and this will be promoted through PIC’s social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.