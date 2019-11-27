Tigers have one advantage at Saturday’s Bayou Classic

It’s the week of the year where Grambling State and Southern play on a national stage and it’s for all the marbles in the SWAC West.

The winner advances to play Alcorn State in the SWAC Championship game.

Advantage, Grambling as the Tigers have been playing with their back against the wall in each of the last six games.

Grambling State head coach Broderick Fobbs said, “There’s a sense of urgency in practice, there’s a sense of urgency in meetings, there’s a sense of urgency when we play games. Our back has always been against the wall this season, with that being said, it does allow us to operate from a level of comfort being in that situation.”