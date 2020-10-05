WATCH: Grambling President Rick Gallot talks the importance of Call Me MiSTER program

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University is teaming up with Clemson University and its Call Me MiSTER program to aid in the recruiting and development of more Black men into the teaching profession.

The Call Me MiSTER (Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models) program was founded originally at Clemson in 2000 and is teacher leadership program that provides the participants, who are entitled “Call Me MiSTER Scholars,” with the tools necessary to succeed as teachers.

“Increasing the number of Black men leading in the classroom is an essential step in impacting the dramatic racial disparities in the national K-12 learning space,” President Rick Gallot said.

Grambling State’s education department, currently offering Bachelor’s, Master’s, Post-Master’s Certifications, and Doctoral degrees is led by Dr. Cheryl Ensley, who has worked closely with President Gallot to enroll the first cohort.

“In many cases, underrepresentation leads to underperformance,” said Ensley. “Study after study demonstrates that students who have teachers of the same racial identity have increased success rates in education and that having a diverse teacher group benefits children of all backgrounds. Our program gives GSU students an incentivized pathway to fill those roles and make change in classrooms across the nation.”

Grambling State’s Call Me MiSTER initiative targets the eleven Teacher Preparation programs currently offered by the University.

The first cohort consists of seven students, 3 from Louisiana, and 1 each from Texas, Florida, Nevada, and California.

