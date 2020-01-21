Water supply problems lead to boil advisory at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University has issued a boil advisory effective immediately due to problems with its water supply system.

GSU closed the campus and canceled classes Monday night due to the water outage and said repairs would resume Tuesday morning. The university issued a boil advisory on Tuesday afternoon, warning that water in the system may contain questionable microbiological chemicals.

It is recommend that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container.

The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

GSU says they will rescind the boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals and the Office of Public Health.

GSU Alert: Water Outage. Water on campus is off due to a line break. We expect repairs to be completed by 6:30 p.m. this evening. For more campus updates follow @grambling1901. — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) January 20, 2020

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.