Golf makes a conservative return with an eye on the long run

FILE – In this March 13, 2020, file photo, PGA Tour Commission Jay Monahan is shown during a news conference in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Monahan decided against a public statement on the civil unrest sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, instead sending a letter to players. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan went from wondering if any golf would be played this year to a schedule that resumes next week with a calendar filled through Thanksgiving.

What hasn’t changed is his belief that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over just because golf is back.

“I don’t think it’s over,” Monahan said Friday in a telephone interview. “I’m really confident in the plan. But you spend a lot of your time, given the uncertainty, thinking through scenarios that could play out. That’s what we’ll continue to do. We won’t be comfortable until we’re told we can be comfortable. That will be when we have a vaccine and there’s no risk.”

Golf is the second major sports league to return behind NASCAR, which began racing three weeks ago and ran nine national series races in a span of 14 days.

The Charles Schwab Challenge next week in Fort Worth, Texas, has one of the strongest fields in Colonial’s rich history, starting with the top five players from the world ranking.

There will be no spectators for at least a month, even though Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week moved the state to Phase III in the recovery that allows outdoor events at 50% capacity.

“We’ve developed a safety plan that doesn’t include spectators. That’s what we stand by,” Monahan said. “We want to have a sustained return. If you think about a run to go through the FedEx Cup, we want to make sure week to week we’re not taking on unnecessary risk.”

Monahan said he is “not the arbiter of confidence,” rather it comes from guidance of health experts at all levels and a plan that involves testing players, caddies and essential personnel as much as twice a week — trying to create a bubble for the traveling circus that is golf.

Players were mailed a test kit and were recommended to use it before they travel. They will be tested when they arrive at tournaments and before they leave if they’re on charter flights the tour has arranged, and then the process is repeated at the next tournament. Thermal readings and health surveys are required daily, along with sanitizing and social distancing.

“It’s the only manner we could return,” he said.

The tour added another layer this week in a deal with South Dakota-based Sanford Health to have mobile labs at every tournament, with capacity to get results in a matter of hours without taking away resources from the markets where they play.

Monahan said CBS Sports is creating its own bubble for the telecast, with Jim Nantz the only person in the booth and other analysts working remotely.

Ninety days will have passed from the opening round of The Players Championship, which was canceled the next day, until the first tee shot at Colonial.

“We all went home dealing with the same questions,” he said. “How do I get a complete understanding of where we are with the virus and all the elements? How do we recognize that we’re turning off (canceling) 11 events? How do you think about resumption and at the same time develop a safety and testing program, not our area of expertise?”

The reset began with the majors picking new dates — the British Open was canceled — with the PGA Championship in San Francisco moving to Aug. 6-9, the U.S. Open in New York on Sept. 17-20, and the Masters on Nov. 12-15.

“At that time it was very unclear where we would be with safety and testing,” Monahan said. “It could have been earlier than we are, it could have been through points of next year. Information was changing by the minute.”

Now that golf is returning, Monahan couldn’t predict when spectators would return. He said the tour has worked with tournaments the last several years on building a reserve fund for a crisis such as this.

“If you’re not selling tickets, and there’s not hospitality, you don’t have the pro-am experience or the honorary observer program for the sponsor … that’s a significant financial impact on those tournaments, and the impact on the way tournaments connect with their communities,” he said.

Tournaments and their title sponsors still have managed to raise money for their local charities. The Zurich Classic matched last year’s donation of $1.5 million to a children’s services foundation. The John Deere Classic expects $10 million in donations, even though it canceled its July event.

The pandemic is not the only talking point as golf tries to get back on track. The tour on Friday posted Monahan’s letter to staff and players on the nation’s civil unrest, which the AP first reported on Tuesday. He had a 10-minute video conversation with Harold Varner III, one of three PGA Tour members of black heritage, who wrote passionately on social media on George Floyd, killed when a white police officer held a knee to the back of Floyd’s neck while the black man was handcuffed.

The conversation was scheduled before the protests began, and Varner was chosen because he’s on the Player Advisory Council and golf was ready to resume.

“We’ll be talking about COVID and civil and social unrest for some time,” Monahan said. “Next week will not be an exception on that front.”