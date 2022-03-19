By: Malcolm Butler (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Amanda Gonzalez’s weekend didn’t start to great.

The junior shortstop committed three errors through the first three innings of the series against FIU.

However, since then, Gonzalez has been a Golden Panther’s killer.

After hitting the game-changing triple that ignited Tech’s comeback in a 3-2 win Friday night, Gonzalez picked up where she left off on Saturday.

Tech head coach Josh Taylor elected to flop Gonzalez and left fielder Katelin Cooper in the batting order Saturday, moving Gonzalez up to the two-hole and Cooper down to the eight-hole. The move paid off.

The Santa Monica, California, native went 4-for-4 at the plate, including the game-winning two-run HR with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, to lead the Lady Techsters to a 4-2 victory over FIU Saturday afternoon at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field.

Tech (17-12, 2-3 C-USA) trailed 2-0 after FIU (15-14, 1-4) plated two runs in the top of the fourth inning against Lady Techster starter Lauren Menzina . Freshman Sierra Sacco threw out a third runner at the plate to end the frame.

The Lady Techsters answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs on four hits. Sacco’s infield single to shortstop scored two as a throwing error by the FIU shortstop allowed the second run to score.

Emma Hutchinson came on in relief and worked 2.0 scoreless innings for the Lady Techsters.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Katelin Cooper singled and then two outs later, Gonzalez stepped to the plate with first base open. FIU elected to pitch to her and Gonzalez made them pay, launching a no-doubter over the left field fence – her third HR of the season.

FIU led the top of the seventh off with a single. Taylor elected to bring Audrey Pickett into pitch and the senior recorded three straight outs to seal the victory, including the final out on a ground ball to Gonzalez.

Cooper also picked up two hits in the win as Tech outhit FIU 11-5.

Offense wasn’t the only thing that Tech did better on Saturday as the Techsters turned in three web gems, one in each of the first three innings. In the top of the first, Tanjala Smith laid out in full extension in right centerfield to rob a base hit. In the top of the second inning, Caroline Easom backhanded a hard ground ball up the middle and in one motion flipped to Gonzalez covering second for the force. And in the top of the third, Cooper laid out in foul territory down the left field line to catch a ball.

This all one day after Tech committed a season-high five errorrs.

Tech and FIU will play the final game of the series Sunday at 1 p.m.