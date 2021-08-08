Grambling football kicks off fall camp

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The G-Men are hitting the reset button. After a winless spring season, the Tigers are ready to get back to a regular fall season, and ready to move on.

“We believe the windshield is much larger than the rear-view mirror,” said Head Coach Broderick Fobbs. “We spend out time focusing on the windshield, what’s ahead of us, and what we need to do in order to continue to develop.”

“The past is the past,” said Grambling quarterback Elijah Walker. “If we bring it up, we’re saying that’s something we never want to happen again. But we know that’ll never happen again. It’s a different team this year.”

Even after just one day of camp, Coach Fobbs already believes this year’s squad is ready to turn the page.

“We’ve already made the improvements,” said Fobbs. “We’ve already made those determinations from what has happened in the past and we just don’t talk about it. It’s time to get back to doing what we’re normally doing and playing great Tiger football.”

The Tigers open up the season Sept. 5 against Tennessee State in the Black College Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.