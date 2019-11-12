Grambling in ‘playoff mode’ the rest of the season

Tim Owens said, “It’s a victory Monday here on campus after Saturday’s impressive come from behind win over Alcorn State. The Tigers now turn their attention to a 2-7 Mississippi Valley State team but just like two weeks ago against Texas Southern coach Fobbs says the GMEN can’t afford to overlook the Delta Devils.”

Broderick Fobbs said, “It’s a dangerous football team. We’re not in any position to just take anybody lightly. They’ve played really good football this year, beat Texas Southern pretty good at home, had Jackson State on the ropes, should’ve won that ballgame. There were several games that they should have won that they’ve been in. I challenged our players yesterday and to me this is the perfect game to see what kind of guts and heart we have.”

GSU is in playoff mode for the rest of the season. A win Saturday would mean the Bayou Classic would be for a spot in the SWAC Championship Game.