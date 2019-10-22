Grambling looking for offensive spark vs UAPB

After back to back wins the Tigers went into the bye week with a little momentum but offensively they just really haven’t been able to get things going. That all starts at the quarterback position, now they played all three guys in last Saturday’s win over Alabama A&M and coach Fobbs says he needs to see more from the quarterback position. He needs one of those guys to step up and take hold of that position.

Broderick Fobbs said, “We want to make sure that we go through a week of preparation. I think all of us have been frustrated with that whole ordeal. Right now for me it’s about who is practicing the best football at this particular time. It’s never really a good thing when you’re at this point of the season and you’re still trying to figure this stuff out but in the mean time we have to do what we have to do in order to play the best football.”

Tim Owens said, “Coach Fobbs wouldn’t name a starter for Saturday’s game against Arkansas Pine Bluff but he did say that all three guys are going to get reps this week in practice. It’s going to kind of be a competition and he’s going to go with the hot hand come Saturday. Reporting with the Tigers in Grambling, Tim Owens, back to you.”