Grambling looking to build off of first win in 2019

Tim Owens said, “It’s the first victory Monday of the 2019 season for the Grambling State Tigers as they celebrate Saturday’s big win over Jackson State. Now coach Fobbs said it wasn’t a perfect game for the Tigers but it’s a victory they can build on moving forward.”

Broderick Fobbs said, “It feels good to get a victory and get in the win column. I’m just so pleased with the attitude of our players. They’re fighting and clawing and doing everything they can and our coaches are doing the same thing. It was good to be able to win, we did make a lot of mistakes but those are the kind of things that are easy to be corrected after a win.”

Tim Owens said, “The Tigers now turn their attention to a very good Alabama A&M team, a team that’s averaging more than 34 points per game. They’ll look to slow down that offense on Saturday right here at the hole in the first home game of the season. Reporting with the Tigers in Grambling Tim Owens, back to you.”