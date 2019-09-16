Grambling looking to start fast in SWAC Play

The Tigers are coming off a bye week after playing a couple of games against teams with more scholarships than they have and in both of those games a couple of plays here or there and the Tigers could be 2-0. They now turn their attention to an Alabama State team that’s a pretty good football team. They’re good defensively in the secondary and a very explosive offense. Coach Fobbs says it’s important for the Tigers to get started fast in SWAC play.

Broderick Fobbs said, “We want to make sure that we get off on the right track. We want to make sure we’re playing and hitting on all cylinders, playing great defense, playing great offense and also doing a really good job in the kicking game. It takes all three phases in order to win this league.”

Geremy Hickbottom said, “It’s very vital we get one because our defense we have to have their back like we have to have the defenses back so I feel like starting off fast will help everybody.”

Grambling State ready to get started in SWAC play this Saturday at 5 o’clock at Alabama State.

