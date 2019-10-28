Grambling State back on track after third straight win

Tim Owens said, “After Saturday’s win over Pine Bluff the Tigers have now won three straight after losing each of their first four games. They’re starting to play better football on both sides of the ball. The defense is still the strength of the team at this point but coach Fobbs said the confidence of this team is what’s building right now.”

Broderick Fobbs said, “It’s kind of like shooting jump shots, if you hit one you feel like you can hit two. If you miss a bunch of them then the confidence starts to dwindle a little bit. Our kids understand, they knkow how this thing goes. They’re going to keep fighting all the way through, we don’t change. We just continue to try to do things the right way. If we were 8-0 or 7-0 we’re still going to do things the same way.”

Tim Owens said, “The Tigers now turn their attention to a Texas Southern team that’s playing some pretty good football despite their 0-8 record. The coaching staff saying today that they’re trying to keep the kids focused on the task at hand, not a chance to look ahead at Alcorn State and keep things in perspective on Homecoming week.”