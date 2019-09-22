Grambling State fights hard in road loss to Alabama State

Contributed by: GSU Athletic Communications

MONTGOMERY, Ala. l The Grambling State football team led the game a total of three times, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers (0-3 overall, 0-1) dropped their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) opener against Alabama State (2-2, 1-0) on Saturday evening in ASU Stadium. The final score of the game was 23-20.

“We’ve got to mature mentally, and then we have to execute. When you get down there in the green zone, you have to put points on the board, and we neglected to do that again tonight, ” said Grambling State Head Coach Broderick Fobbs.

At the start of the game, Alabama State was swift in gaining yards, as Devin Booker returned for 45 from kickoff. The Hornets got as close as third and goal but were unable to as the Tigers took over possession of the ball.

While the Tigers were given the opportunity to open up the scoring column, the moment was quickly taken away as Geremy Hickbottom was sacked for six yards along with the ball being fumbled and picked up by Christian Clark.

Both teams toggled with possession of the ball, but it was Alabama State who was able to score first with a 32-yard field goal by Hanson Hunter. Grambling State responded, with a touchdown by Keilon Elder on a six-yard rush.

At the end of the first, Grambling State led, 7-3.

In the Hornets’ possession, defensive back Joseph McWilliams was at the right place at the right time as he intercepted a pass and was on the return for 54 yards.

Alabama State answered to Grambling State’s scoring drive with a touchdown by Jacoby Merritt rushing four yards.

The score was tied at 10 at the half. Hickbottom threw ten passes for 46 yards, while KHA’Darris Davis threw 17 passes for 101 yards.

The second half of the game was a fight for the win as both teams scored two touchdowns a piece. After a few minutes had expired from the clock, a 55-yard rush by Jakarie Nichols moved Grambling State closer to the end zone. A touchdown was not scored, but Garrett Urban’s 21- yard field goal gave the Tigers their second lead (13-10) of the game.

Grambling State’s lead was short lived as Davis’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hixon was complete. Alabama State led, 17-13.

In the final seconds of the third, the Tigers’ offense banded together and took their third lead of the game when Hickbottom’s pass to Raylon Richardson for 15 yards was complete. At the end of the quarter, Grambling State was up, 20-17.

The Hornets secured another touchdown after Davis rushed for one yard. Hunter’s PAT was blocked by Xavier Lodge.

Although Alabama State was up by 3, 23-20, the final six minutes of the game was up grabs as the Tigers and Hornets looked to come out on top, With a little over two minutes remaining, a penalty called on Jaye Patrick (personal foul) awarded Alabama State’s offense 15 yards along with a first down. It was a major pushback that Grambling State would not be able to recover from.

Grambling State will travel to Dallas, Texas for the 96th Annual State Fair Classic to take on Prairie View A&M next Saturday. Kickoff from the Cotton Bowl is set for 4 p.m.