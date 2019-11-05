Grambling State gearing up for big match up with Alcorn

Tim Owens said, “The Tigers are coming off their most complete performance of the season after Saturday’s blowout win over Texas Southern. It comes at just the right time as the GMen play host to one of the most dangerous teams in the SWAC this weekend as defending champion Alcorn State comes to town.”

Broderick Fobbs said, “Good thing is we’re here at home again in our own comfort area where we practice and play which is good. We have a really really exceptional opponent coming in. They’ve won the conference the last couple years and they can play. Very very physical up front, they really try to beat you up get after your quarterback. Then offensively they have two athletic quarterbacks that can make plays.”

Owens said, “GSU is in playoff mode for the rest of the season. It is must win football every week if the Tigers want a spot in the SWAC Championship game. “