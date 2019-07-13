Grambling State honors former quarterback Doug Williams with street naming ceremony

Grambling State University is honoring former quarterback Doug Williams today. Holding a street naming ceremony on the corner of Facilities and Stadium Drive in Grambling. Williams Played for legendary head coach Eddie Robinson where he led the tigers to a 36 and 7 record as a four year starting quarterback. He guided Grambling to three SWAC Championships, not to mention was Superbowl MVP with the Redskins in the 1987 season. He says having a street named after him on campus is truly something specia

Doug Williams said, “To have your name put up its all about being humble. Like I said earlier, you don’t get to places like this by yourself. No man can do this alone you’re going to need help. I had plenty of help coming up and the people that are surrounding me. From the coaches, the administrators to the players and the trainers.”