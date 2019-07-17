Grambling State picked to finish 3rd in SWAC West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The Grambling State University football team placed four members on the 2019 All-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Preseason football team, the conference announced on Tuesday morning during SWAC Football Media Day held at the Westin Hotel.

Defensive back Joseph McWilliams and defensive lineman Anfernee Mullins were selected to the All-SWAC Preseason First Team, while offensive lineman William Waddell and defensive back Danquarian Fields were named to the Second Team.

In the 2019 Preseason Predicted Order of Finish, Grambling State garnered 74 points to claim the third spot. Southern (90 points) was chosen to win the Western Division, while Prairie View A&M (78 points) was predicted second. Texas Southern (34 points) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (24 points) rounded out the Western Division.

In the Eastern Division, SWAC defending champions Alcorn State received 92 points to earn the top spot. Alabama A&M (70 points), Jackson State (61 points), Alabama State (47 points) and Mississippi Valley State (30 points) completed the predicted order of finish from the Eastern Division.



McWilliams, a First-Team All-SWAC honoree in 2018, immediately made an impact this season in the Tigers’ secondary. He ranked fourth nationally and second in the SWAC in blocked kicks, with three. The Baton Rouge, La. native registered four interceptions, one returned 20 yards for a touchdown against Alabama A&M. Nationally, McWilliams is 15th in FCS in interceptions per game and first in the SWAC. He finished with 32 tackles, including 27 solo stops. In addition, he had three pass breakups and one tackle for loss.



Mullins, an All-SWAC Second-Team selection last season, was second on the team with five sacks to bolster the Tiger defensive line. The Aliceville, Ala. native recorded 25 tackles, including 10 for a loss of 50 yards. In addition, Mullins tailed six quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and one forced fumble.

Waddell suited up and played in one game during the 2018 season (Bayou Classic) as he earned a medical redshirt. Last season he was named to the 2018 All-SWAC Preseason First Team, HBCU Gameday Preseason All-American Team, Phil Steele SWAC Preseason First Team and BOXTOROW Preseason All-American Team.

Fields led the team in tackles, registering 59 total tackles, including a team-high 35 solo stops in nine games played. He added 1.5 tackles for a loss of three yards. In addition, Fields registered three fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, one pass breakup and one interception.

