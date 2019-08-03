Grambling State Tigers open fall camp

Tim Owens said, “The Tigers wrapping up the first practice of fall camp here on the campus of Grambling State University. The Tigers coming off a rough, a disappointing 6-5 season where they didn’t advance to the SWAC Championship game for the first time in four years. Coach Fobbs says the bounce back starts now and they’re laying the building blocks for a successful 2019 season.”

Broderick Fobbs said, “The things you focus on in the summer, everyone is focusing on their bodies and making sure they’re ready to go but now it’s time to melt that thing together and become a family. When it comes to being a team and being like minded, those are things that are extremely difficult to do. You challenge them in every area, if you have one water bottle on the floor in the locker room you basically take it to everybody. That’s kind of the mindset is to mold them into being one.”

Tim Owens said, “So preparation has begun for that season opener against ULM on August 31st.”