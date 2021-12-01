Grambling State’s head volleyball coach resigns

We’ll see a few more clouds mixing in with the sunshine by Friday with near-record temperatures possible Thursday. A chance of rain returns this weekend with slightly cooler temperatures. More normal temperatures return by the end of next week.

Wednesday was another mostly sunny and pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 40s and 50s over most of the area. We have climbed into the middle 70s Wednesday afternoon. Look for a mostly clear and cool night once again tonight. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Daytime highs Thursday will be in the neighborhood of record territory with highs in the upper 70s. Shreveport’s potential high of 78 degrees would fall just two degrees short of the daily record. The highest Shreveport temperature ever recorded during the month of December is 84 degrees. That should show you just how unusually warm it has been recently.