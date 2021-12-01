Grambling State’s head volleyball coach resigns

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Grambling State’s head volleyball coach Demtria Keys-Johnson resigned to pursue other opportunities within the University. “We want to thank Coach Keys-Johnson for her contributions to the volleyball program,” Scott said. “I have accepted her resignation and we appreciate her many years of service to our volleyball program. We wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors.”
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!