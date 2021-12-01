Grambling State’s head volleyball coach resigns

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Grambling State’s head volleyball coach Demtria Keys-Johnson resigned to pursue other opportunities within the University. “We want to thank Coach Keys-Johnson for her contributions to the volleyball program,” Scott said. “I have accepted her resignation and we appreciate her many years of service to our volleyball program. We wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors.” 

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss