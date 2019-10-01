Grambling still searching for first win

With Saturday’s loss to Prairie View in the State Fair Classic, the Grambling State Tigers fall to 0-4 for the first time since 2013.

Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs says the Tigers are close to breaking out on both sides of the football, but they need to start executing at a high level to pick up a win this weekend against Jackson State.

“We’ve got to find a way to play a complete ballgame,” Fobbs said. “We’ve had flashes of looking really good and we’ve had situations where we’ve looking really bad. We’ve got to find a way to be consistent and that’s something that our coaches and myself are fighting to get.”

The Tigers will be looking for their first win of the season when they take on Jackson State on Saturday. This will be a non-conference game, and it will kick off at 6:00 p.m. in Jackson.