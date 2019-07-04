Greedy and Rodarius Williams Give Back to Shreveport

There were a little over 100 kids at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls club and talk about a treat. Not only did they get to meet Greedy and Rodarius, but they’re also going home with backpacks full of school supplies for the upcoming school year. Greedy saying they wanted to do something a little different as a way to give back to their hometown. This is a guy that doesn’t take his platform lightly and he couldn’t be more proud to be from Shreveport.

Greedy Williams said, “I know one thing man, I love this city man. With my success I just want to say I want to spread it towards everybody. I just want to tell them how I came up and how I was able to you know just be successful in life. Like I said I just want to tell my story to as many kids as I can and just try and get them to reach their max potential in everything they do.”