Sports

Greedy Williams says The Land quickly felt like home

By:

Posted: May 04, 2019 10:35 PM CDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 10:35 PM CDT

Just last week the Cleveland Browns got Greedy. Greedy Williams of course, the fomer Calvary Cav and LSU Tiger was their second round pick in the 2019 draft. His life was forever changed with that phone call. From the 318 to Ohio just like that. Greedy taking the field for the first time as an NFL player on Friday and he said even though hes not in Louisiana anymore, The Land felt like home.

Greedy Williams said, "It's been great man you know getting drafted was one of my dreams come true and now I'm here in Cleveland you know great people. Like I was telling you yesterday my first time stepping into the facility it kind of felt like home. It was my first time just stepping somewhere and it felt like home so definitely all the fans and coaching staff and the players welcomed me here. Feel like God got a place for everybody my place wasn't going in the first round. My place was to be in the land and come here with a great team, great coaching staff and I'm just happy to be here and ready to get to work with the vets."

