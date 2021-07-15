Green Oaks football prepares for new season, with new head coach

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Green Oaks football is coming off one of its best seasons in the 21st century. The Giants finished with a 7-3 record, their first winning season since 2001. However this year, the sidelines are going to look a little different as Chadwick Lewis enters his first season as head coach of the Giants.

Lewis is taking over for Coach Terrence Isaac, who spent the last four years at the helm of Green Oaks football. In December, Isaac accepted a head coaching job at Vermillion Community College, where he attended from 1995-97. For many Giants’ players, Coach Isaac is the only coach they have every played for. When they found out he was leaving, the news took some time to sink in.

“He was here for so long,” said sophomore Javion Marshall. “He was the only coach that we really knew as a team. But, everything happens for a reason.”

As an incoming sophomore, Marshall only worked with Isaac for a couple of years. But senior linebacker Israel Pierre fully experienced the impact Isaac had during his time at Green Oaks.

“We were hurting a little bit because he’s been our coach for some years, but it’s a game,” said Pierre. “We’ve got to get past it. It’s business. We’ve got to keep moving forward.”

While the Giants are moving forward with their new leader Coach Lewis this season, the game plan is the same.

“We have a new coach,” said Marshall. “We just have to get down to business, just how we’ve been doing it with Coach Isaac. Ain’t nothing changing. Can’t let anything change.”

“We’re still going to win games,” said Pierre. “He’s still going to win games. He moved onto another college. We’ve moved on to a new coach. Our coach is still showing us respect. Coach Lewis…he’s a good coach.”