Keith ‘Boom’ Baker hooked up with Minnion Jackson for a touchdown with less than a minute left in the 1st half to give Green Oaks a 14-0 halftime lead.

The play of the night came in the 3rd quarter when Baker hit De’Coldest Crawford on a fade where Crawford made a spectacular one handed catch to give the Giants a 20-0 lead.

It was all Green Oaks from there picking up their first district win of the season 32-6 over the Wolvberines.