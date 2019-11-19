Green Oaks look to build off of big first round win

Tim Owens said, “The last time the Green Oaks football program won a playoff game was in 2001, only one player on the current roster was alive when they won that last playoff game. They picked up a big win on Friday night down in Jena and they say, they’re not done there.”

Terrence Isaac said, “It means a lot. It means we’re moving this program in the right direction and the kids are buying in to what we’re doing. It definitely means a lot to the school, to the program and to the community. I tell the players we’re not done, we still have a lot of work to do. We come in and work hard and just take it day by day.”

Keith Baker said, “It means a lot because knowing where we started from and how we’re finishing it feels good to actually win a playoff game and go to the next round. We’re not satisfied, we’re not, we’re looking to go farther and farther in the playoffs.”

The Giants now turn their attention to 3A number one seed St. James on Friday night. The game is going to be played over at Independence Stadium.