GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Grambling State University is welcoming a new head volleyball coach for the Lady Tigers who is also a 2007 graduate of the university.

According to a press release, Chelsey Lucas a former Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Defensive Player of the Year, is returning to her alma mater after spending the past three seasons at the University of Pine Bluff.

She is a fierce competitor and knows how to win at all levels. She brings a level of excitement and a wealth of knowledge to our program. I am thrilled to be able to bring in a talented coach, who knows the institution and our conference. Grambling State University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Trayvean Scott

Lucas entered the coaching world in 2017 and has a long list of accomplishments as a coach. She has spent time at the University of Arkansas in Pine Bluff, Alcorn State, and Terrebonne High School in her hometown, Houma, La.