GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Grambling State University is welcoming a new head volleyball coach for the Lady Tigers who is also a 2007 graduate of the university.
According to a press release, Chelsey Lucas a former Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Defensive Player of the Year, is returning to her alma mater after spending the past three seasons at the University of Pine Bluff.
She is a fierce competitor and knows how to win at all levels. She brings a level of excitement and a wealth of knowledge to our program. I am thrilled to be able to bring in a talented coach, who knows the institution and our conference.Grambling State University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Trayvean Scott
Lucas entered the coaching world in 2017 and has a long list of accomplishments as a coach. She has spent time at the University of Arkansas in Pine Bluff, Alcorn State, and Terrebonne High School in her hometown, Houma, La.
I want to give thanks to God for allowing me to have a new start to something that I truly love to do,” Lucas said. “Also, I would like to thank Dr. Scott and all of his staff that worked very hard during the process to get me here and to just understand what it takes to have a winning culture.Head Lady Tigers Volleyball Coach Chelsey Lucus