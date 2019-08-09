Haughton brings high expectations into 2019

The Haughton Buccaneers are locked and loaded for the 2019 season. Eight starters back on both sides of the ball position the team as one of the favorites to bring home the district 1-5A crown.

Peyton Stovall said, “You know with the receivers that we’ve got from last year and a lot of the offensive line, running back and me returning it’s going to be a big help and key to us winning as many games as we can this season.”

Matthew Whitten said, “I think his experience. All, three of our four starting wide receivers started last year. Our quarterback our running back. Most of our O line its just experience so everybody is going to be used to playing on Friday nights.”

Peyton Stovall is one of those returning starters. The junior quarterback is eager to show he is fully healthy after missing the final few games of 2018.

Stovall said, “Just kind of makes you work harder from being injured to having to sit out three months for something you love to do something you have a passion for. It really sucks to watch your brothers go out on the field and you’re not able to go out there. It motivates you and makes you want to work harder.”

Offense has been Haughton’s bread and butter in recent years, and it’s expected to be more of the same this time around. CJ McWilliams leads a group of receivers that is sure to put up big numbers.

Head coach Jason Brotherton said, “He can get to top speed in about four steps and that’s key in football. There’s a lot of guys that run a good forty time which he can too but he can get to top speed just fast and he’s hard to tackle.”

District 1-5A is wide open with Evangel’s move to 4A. The Buccaneers feel they have what it takes to fill that void.

Brotherton said, “That’s what makes it fun when you know you have a chance to go out there and win a district championship. Your kids expect that your fans expect that it makes for a fun season.”