HAUGHTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Lady Buccaneers dominated from the start, outscoring the Wolverines 32-1 in the first half. Haughton controlled the game defensively, not allowing a Quitman field goal in the first 16 minutes of play.

The Wolverines did find some offense in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Bucs picked up the 55-24 win.

Haughton improves to 10-5 with the win and will face district-rival Byrd on Tuesday to kick off 2022.