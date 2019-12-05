Haughton looking to punch ticket to state

Tim Owens said, “The last time the Haughton football program was in the state semifinals head coach Jason Brotherton was just a freshman in high school, it was 1990. Now early in the season this was a Bucs football team that was playing as well as anyone in the state with wins over teams like East Ascension. Haughton might be playing their best football as they head down to play in that state semifinal matchup against Destrehan down in South Louisiana this weekend.”

Jason Brotherton said, “I’m a believer in destiny and maybe this team, the destiny is to get all the way to the end. That’s the plan, I think somebody the other day asked me if I was surprised. We expect to win every time we play, so that’s the plan we always prepare to win. These kids just expect to win and they feed off each other and it’s different people making plays every week.”

With a win on Friday night down in South Louisiana the Haughton Buccaneers would punch their ticket to a state title match up.