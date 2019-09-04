Haughton Preparing for Season Opener

The Haughton Buccaneers are gearing up for the beginning of the season Friday night.

They’re taking on 2A Red River.

This is a Haughton team that has some high expectations entering the season, but they know they can’t afford to overlook their week one opponent.

Jason Brotherton said, “Theyre going to compete they have some good athletes Bachman does a great job he has way more experience than I do. You expect them to play hard and like I said good athletes and our deal this week is to do what we do. Worry about us and make sure we get ourselves on the right page and worry more about us than worry about what they’re doing.”

The Buccaneers will open the season at home on Friday. Kickoff against Red River is set for 7:00 at Harlan Stadium.