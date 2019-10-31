Hawks’ defensive dominance starts with D-Line

The Pleasant Grove defense has been stellar this season, allowing just 16 points per game, and it’s pretty to easy to see where the dominance starts.

The Hawks D-line is loaded with talent. Landon Jackson is the 17th overall recruit in the ESPN junior rankings. Marcus Burris, another junior defensive end, is ranked 89th, and Torrey Phillips, and newcomer to Pleasant Grove this season, already holds an offer from Arkansas.

“That’s really crazy,” Burris said. “We definitely push each other and make each other better. We just try to make each other look good, and that helps all of us a lot.”

Josh Gibson has the pleasure of being in charge of the Hawks, and the head coach says he has a pretty unique situation.

“You know I’ve talked with a lot of the recruiters, the guys on Rivals and 247 Sports and all of that,” Gibson said, “and I think we’re the only team in the nation that has three kids on the defensive line in the junior class that has been offered by SEC teams, and to have three kids at one time, the size that those kids are, the talented that they are, it’s a once in a lifetime experience. You could probably coach 100 years, and not have that again.”

Pleasant Grove will play their regular season finale Friday against Longview Spring Hill. Kickoff will be at 7:30 at Hawk Stadium in Texarkana.