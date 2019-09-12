Hawks Like Challenge of Tough Schedule

TEXARKANA, TEXAS – When you win as much as the Pleasant Grove Hawks have the last couple of years, you end up with a pretty big target on your back.

After all, who doesn’t want to say they knocked off the team that’s been to two straight state title games.

So far this season, that looks like it’s going to be a tall task.

The Hawks are 2-0, but Josh Gibson says teams can’t wait for a shot at one of the best programs in the state.

“Right now we’re getting that,” said Pleasant Grove head coach Josh Gibson. “Every week we, we’ve been to two straight state titles, so we’re going to get evevrybody’s best shot, and then you play teams like Henderson, and Paris, and Carthage, and Atlanta, and Gladewater. They’re all state ranked teams, and there’s not an easy one in the bunch. So, you’ve got to bring your A-game, and I feel like that competition, we sharpen eachother up, and when it comes playoff time, we’re definitely battle tested.”

The Hawks get another tough test when they take on the Atlanta Rabbits on Friday. Kickoff will be at 7:30 at Hawk Stadium in Texarkana.