Haynesville Golden Tornado looking to do damage in 2019

The bigger the storm the more damage it does. Thats not necessarily true for the 31 players on Haynesvilles 2019 roster.

David Franklin said, “Our numbers are small but the guys are working hard right now we had a good offseason so you can only put 11 on the field.”

After losing 18 seniors to graduation, the Tornado will see 3 starters back on offense and 2 on defense.

One of those starters is in two way lineman and LSU committ Camron Jackson, who’s looking to take over a leadership role left by another Tiger, Joseph Evans.

Camron Jackson said, “He motivated me so I mean I gotta hold the defensive line down since I know he gone.”

Franklin said, “Anytime you lose a SEC player yeah thats a big hole with that. Similar to what Joseph did last year anytime you have a player like that its exciting to have him there but hopefully he will fit into that role we’ll just have to wait and see.”

One starter returning comes at the most important position as Miguel Turner is back under center as a senior.

Franklin said, “He’s going a great job right now hes handling the offense well he runs well he thinks well he’s executing well right now.”

Miguel Turner said, “Really excited to get back on the field. It’s been awhile since we’ve been on the field actually playing. We’re still going to come out and prove everybody wrong we’re still going to be the same offense still running the same thing. It’s just you gon stop us.”

Expectations are always high in Haynesville. The last two seasons coming to an end against Kentwood in the playoffs, last year the semifinals. That left the Tornado motivated to clear anything in their path.

Franklin said, “You know looking back on it I definitely think we could have won it but we didn’t and that hurt so that’s definitely the kids are hungry to get back.”

Jackson said, “I think we’re going undefeated this season. We can go all the way and that’s where we’re planning on going.”

Turner said, “Just makes us more motivated to beat every team. Knowing we came close so many times just to fail. Ready to get back to the dome.”