SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Watch HBCU Match-Ups, all your favorite teams like Grambling and Southern are coming this fall exclusively to KSHV 45.

See the below schedule and watch HBCU Football only on KSHV 45.

DateGame ScheduledTime
09/03/22HBCU-GO Sports Kick-Off Show 11 – 2 PM CT
09/10/22       Albany St at Florida A&M5 – 8 PM CT
09/17/22       Southern at Texas Southern4 – 7 PM CT
09/24/22       Arkansas Pine-Bluff at Alcorn State6 – 9 PM CT
10/01/22          Grambling State at Prairie View6 – 9 PM CT
10/08/22          Grambling State at Alabama A&M1 – 4 PM CT
10/15/22         Jackson State at Bethune Cookman12 – 3 PM CT
10/22/22         Campbell at Jackson State (Homecoming Game)2 – 5 PM CT
10/29/22         Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M3 – 6 PM CT
11/05/22         Alabama State at Bethune Cookman3 – 6 PM CT
11/12/22       Bethune Cookman at Alcorn State2 – 5 PM CT
11/19/22       Texas Southern at Alabama A&M1 – 4 PM CT