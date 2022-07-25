SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Watch HBCU Match-Ups, all your favorite teams like Grambling and Southern are coming this fall exclusively to KSHV 45.
See the below schedule and watch HBCU Football only on KSHV 45.
|Date
|Game Scheduled
|Time
|09/03/22
|HBCU-GO Sports Kick-Off Show
|11 – 2 PM CT
|09/10/22
|Albany St at Florida A&M
|5 – 8 PM CT
|09/17/22
|Southern at Texas Southern
|4 – 7 PM CT
|09/24/22
|Arkansas Pine-Bluff at Alcorn State
|6 – 9 PM CT
|10/01/22
|Grambling State at Prairie View
|6 – 9 PM CT
|10/08/22
|Grambling State at Alabama A&M
|1 – 4 PM CT
|10/15/22
|Jackson State at Bethune Cookman
|12 – 3 PM CT
|10/22/22
|Campbell at Jackson State (Homecoming Game)
|2 – 5 PM CT
|10/29/22
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M
|3 – 6 PM CT
|11/05/22
|Alabama State at Bethune Cookman
|3 – 6 PM CT
|11/12/22
|Bethune Cookman at Alcorn State
|2 – 5 PM CT
|11/19/22
|Texas Southern at Alabama A&M
|1 – 4 PM CT